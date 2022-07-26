Playboy model Chavez launches OnlyFans page to buy Chilean club O’Higgins FC

Breaking News
26 July,2022
Daniella Chavez


Playboy model Daniella Chavez has opened an OnlyFans account  to raise funds to buy her favourite football club in Chile, O’Higgins FC. OnlyFans is an adult website.

The Chilean model appeared on the front page of  Playboy magazine thrice and has 16.6 million followers on Instagram.  She charges a monthly subscription fee of GBP16 (approx Rs 1.541) to get access to her OnlyFans content. Recently, she posted screenshots of her OnlyFans earning on Twitter, claiming she has already made GBP4.2m (approx Rs 40.43 crore).

Chavez told Chilean radio station, ADN: “I found out that O’Higgins is for sale and I started a campaign to raise the nearly USD20million [approx R40.43 crore]. That’s why I created this account, with more Playboy content so that fans can help raise money.”

