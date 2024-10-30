“I think that they’re all very excited. They were all asking me so many questions about what to expect, what to do,” said Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion and winner of the 2021 season-ending contest

Garbine Muguruza. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Players excited about Saudi finale: Muguruza x 00:00

The world’s top women’s tennis players are fully on board with the controversial decision to stage this year’s tour finals in Saudi Arabia, tournament director Garbine Muguruza told AFP on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that they’re all very excited. They were all asking me so many questions about what to expect, what to do,” said Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion and winner of the 2021 season-ending contest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever