Pro boxer Vijender Singh to fight Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in Raipur

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“I know what I am capable of and am confident to break his unbeaten professional streak with a knockout itself,” Vijender Singh said in a statement on Monday

Vijender Singh


India's first professional boxer, Vijender Singh is set to face Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley  at ‘The Jungle Rumble’ in the first ever professional boxing fight to held in Raipur on August 17 at the Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium. 

“I’m really looking forward to this fight. I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into my winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight, but I’m gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley.

“I know what I am capable of and am confident to break his unbeaten professional streak with a knockout itself,” Vijender Singh said in a statement on Monday.

