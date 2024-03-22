Breaking News
PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen shocked Srikanth Rajawat enter quarters
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen shocked; Srikanth, Rajawat enter quarters

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

Kidambi Srikanth, Priyansh Rajawat and Kiran George though advanced to the quarters. Srikanth defeated top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-15, while Rajawat got the better of Lei La Xi of China 21-14, 21-13. George beat French shuttler Alex Lanier 18-21, 22-20, 21-18

PV Sindhu

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 14-21, 15-21 in quarter-final on Friday, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu went down  to Japan’s 17-year-old junior world champion Tomoka Miyazaki 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in pre-quarterfinals, and Lakshya Sen was beaten by Lee Chia-Hao of Chinese-Taipei 17-21, 15-21 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.


Also Read: Sathiyan wins first-ever WTT Feeder title


Kidambi Srikanth, Priyansh Rajawat and Kiran George though advanced to the quarters. Srikanth defeated top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-15, while Rajawat got the better of Lei La Xi of China 21-14, 21-13. George beat French shuttler Alex Lanier 18-21, 22-20, 21-18.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update
