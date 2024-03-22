PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen shocked; Srikanth, Rajawat enter quarters

Kidambi Srikanth, Priyansh Rajawat and Kiran George though advanced to the quarters. Srikanth defeated top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-15, while Rajawat got the better of Lei La Xi of China 21-14, 21-13. George beat French shuttler Alex Lanier 18-21, 22-20, 21-18

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 14-21, 15-21 in quarter-final on Friday, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu went down to Japan’s 17-year-old junior world champion Tomoka Miyazaki 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in pre-quarterfinals, and Lakshya Sen was beaten by Lee Chia-Hao of Chinese-Taipei 17-21, 15-21 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth, Priyansh Rajawat and Kiran George though advanced to the quarters. Srikanth defeated top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-15, while Rajawat got the better of Lei La Xi of China 21-14, 21-13. George beat French shuttler Alex Lanier 18-21, 22-20, 21-18.

