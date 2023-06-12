Rafael Nadal congratulates Novak Djokovic on special achievement

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his record-breaking 23rd major title after his triumph in the French Open 2023

Rafael Nadal (L), Novak Djokovic (R) (Pic: AFP)

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his record-breaking 23rd major title after his triumph in the French Open 2023.

Serbian tennis great Djokovic set a new benchmark in men's tennis as he clinched a record 23rd Grand Slam major title by overpowering Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. The history maker managed to overcome Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim the third Roland Garros title in his decorated career.

Nadal, who has won the French Open fourteen times missed this year's tournament owing to an injury, praised Djokovic "on this amazing achievement" on Twitter after the game.




"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" Nadal wrote on Twitter.

Carlos Alcaraz, who lost to Djokovic in the Paris semi-finals, wrote: "Many congrats for the win and for the new record!@DjokerNole"


By winning all four major tournaments in the same season, Djokovic has already achieved half of the Grand Slam.

rafael nadal novak djokovic carlos alcaraz French Open roland garros tennis news sports sports news

