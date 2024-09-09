Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as OCA prez

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Meanwhile, India’s ancient sport, yogasana was included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Randhir Singh

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body here. A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president’s post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous. 


Also Read: Folks, This is for you!



Meanwhile, India’s ancient sport, yogasana was included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Yogasana’s inclusion in the Asian Games calendar as a demonstration sport was unanimously passed at the 44th General Assembly of OCA.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

beijing olympics sports news

