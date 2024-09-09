Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as OCA prez

Meanwhile, India’s ancient sport, yogasana was included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body here. A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president’s post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous.

Meanwhile, India’s ancient sport, yogasana was included as a demonstration event at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Yogasana’s inclusion in the Asian Games calendar as a demonstration sport was unanimously passed at the 44th General Assembly of OCA.

