The Phoenix Tower - Symi colt won both the battles--the one on the racetrack by a length, and the other in the stewards' room by a unanimous decision

Raj Shroff (extreme right) kisses Redefined as his brother Dr Ram Shroff and Ashok Ranpise (extreme left) pose after the horse won the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) at the Pune racetrack on Sunday. (Pic: RWITC)

Listen to this article Redefined wins HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1); trainer Prasanna Kumar continues dream run x 00:00

Santissimo, the Pesi Shroff-trained red hot on-money favourite for the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) and the next-in-demand Redefined, trained by Prasanna Kumar who has raided almost all the plum races this Pune season, fought a fierce battle not only on the racetrack, but also in the stewards' room. To the delight of the connections of Redefined, the Phoenix Tower - Symi colt won both the battles--the one on the racetrack by a length, and the other in the stewards' room by a unanimous decision.

Jockey Akshay Kumar astride Redefined, after settling the colt in mid-bunch, did not wait to make his move as the field turned for home, and this tactic gained the day--and race--for him as despite covering good ground, Santissimo and P Trevor could not pass Redefined in the final furlong.

However, Trevor lodged a protest against Akshay Kumar for bumping, blocking his path and whipping his horse (Santissimo) when he was cruising and getting abreast. "But for this interference," claimed Trevor, "I would have certainly won this race." The stewards agreed with Trevor's claim of interference, but felt the interference was accidental, it did not make material difference to the outcome of the judge's placings, and overruled the objection.

Victory parade

Within minutes, the jubilant Team Redefined (trainer Prasanna Kumar, jockey Akshay Kumar and owners Ashok Ranpise, SR Sanas, DR Thacker, K Kamesh, Ram & Raj Shroff) paraded the winning horse to a thunderous applause from the Derby crowd and, in a special ceremony held on the racetrack, collected the coveted trophy and other prizes.

"I feel amazingly good," jockey Akshay Kumar, for whom it was his first Pune Derby victory, said after the race. Winning trainer Prasanna Kumar, based at Bangalore, who has successfully raided most major events of this Pune season with a few of his horses, said, "Frankly, I wasn't too optimistic, but yes, I have been lucky this season--and I hope the luck continues."