Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws from Wimbledon due to Covid-19

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  London
Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third player to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon with COVID-19 in a fresh blow for the tournament, which has returned to full capacity this year. 

“Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19,” tweeted the 34-year-old. “Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon.”




The 2019 semi-finalist joins Matteo Berrettini as well as Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event in the first week due to Coronavirus.

