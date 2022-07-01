Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws from Wimbledon due to Covid-19

“Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19,” tweeted the 34-year-old. “Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon”

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third player to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon with COVID-19 in a fresh blow for the tournament, which has returned to full capacity this year.

“Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19,” tweeted the 34-year-old. “Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon.”

Also Read: Andy Murray has no plans to retire despite early exit from Wimbledon

The 2019 semi-finalist joins Matteo Berrettini as well as Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event in the first week due to Coronavirus.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever