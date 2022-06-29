Breaking News
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Covid hit Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon

Covid-hit Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon

Updated on: 29 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Berrettini was widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, having captured back-to-back grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Queen’s

Covid-hit Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini


Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out of Wimbledon on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus as Serena Williams prepared to return to singles tennis after a year away. 

The early action at the All England Club on Tuesday was overshadowed by the announcement from Berrettini—last year’s runner-up—that he was out of the event. “I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result,” the 26-year-old Italian wrote on Instagram. 




Also Read: Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray advance to second round


Berrettini was widely regarded as one of the biggest threats to defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, having captured back-to-back grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Queen’s. 

He is the second man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid in two days after 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic of Croatia also tested positive. “I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” eighth-seed Berrettini said in his statement. “The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

Also Read: Tennis fans answer trivia questions ahead of Wimbledon

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon Coronavirus serena williams novak djokovic sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK