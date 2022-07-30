His performance stood out especially as the two top jockeys--A Sandesh and P Trevor--struggled to live up to the expectations of their followers

Rookie rider A Prakash astride Baby Bazooka (saddle cloth #7) scoring a neck victory over The Awakening (red shirt) at the Pune racetrack on Thursday (Pic: RWITC)

Apprentice jockey A Prakash created a sensation when he steered home three winners from only six mounts at the Pune racetrack during the two-day opener of the popular monsoon season. His performance stood out especially as the two top jockeys--A Sandesh and P Trevor--struggled to live up to the expectations of their followers, Sandesh delivering with only two of his 11 mounts, even as P Trevor could not open his account despite riding seven horses.

On Thursday, A Prakash drove trainer Hosidar Daji's ward, Baby Bazooka, to a thrilling 'neck' victory over the Malesh Narredu-trained The Awakening (Yash Narredu up) in the upper division of the Australian Racing on play.rwitc.comPlate. He followed it up with a tenacious ride astride Cipher (trainer Faisal Abbas) to win the upper division of the Beyond Expectations Plate. His third success was logged on Friday when he outwitted two senior jockeys, A Sandesh (Sky Storm) and NS Parmar (Leto), astride Arabian Phoneix (also trained by Hosidar Daji) in the Season Opener Plate.

Among trainers, Dallas Todywalla topped the charts by leading in three winners, two in the silks of Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla (Rodrigo and Ahead Of My Time) and one sporting the colours of his brother Zavaray S Poonawalla (Sky Fall).