Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defence

Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defence

Updated on: 28 February,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Dubai
AP |

Top

Andrey Rublev began his Dubai Championships title defence by spoiling Filip Krajinovic's birthday when he won 7-5, 6-2

Rublev wins opening match of Dubai title defence

Russia's Andrey Andreyevich Rublev serves the ball to Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.Pic/AFP


Andrey Rublev began his Dubai Championships title defence by spoiling Filip Krajinovic's birthday when he won 7-5, 6-2.


Krajinovic, who turned 31, raced 5-2 ahead on Monday. The second-seeded Rublev then reeled off 11 of the next 13 games.



Rublev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who beat Malek Jaziri in straight sets in the Tunisian's last pro match.


Also, Alexander Zverev beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lehecka won their first matchup in January in Sydney, and beat Rublev in Doha last week before blowing five match points against Andy Murray.

Zverev is still waiting to win consecutive matches this year in his comeback from an ankle injury.

Also read: Rotterdam Open: Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev crash out early

These kind of matches are extremely important for me right now, Zverev said. I found a way to win.

Murray, the 2017 Dubai winner, pulled out of the event and cited a sore hip after toiling to reach the Doha final on Saturday. He lost to Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded third in Dubai.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic plays his first match since winning the Australian Open, on Tuesday against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tennis news australian open novak djokovic sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK