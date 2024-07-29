Breaking News
Russell wins in Mercedes 1-2

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Belgium
AFP |

Russell began the race in sixth place and hit the front after opting for a one-stop pit strategy which saw him nursing his second set of tyres for 34 of the race’s 44 laps

Mercedes’s George Russell celebrates with his trophy in Spa, Belgium, yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

George Russell won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday holding off his teammate Lewis Hamilton in a stunning Mercedes 1-2.


McLaren’s Oscar Piastri came home in third with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in fourth. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who started in 11th, finished fifth extending his championship lead over the second McLaren of Lando Norris who finished one place further back. 



Russell began the race in sixth place and hit the front after opting for a one-stop pit strategy which saw him nursing his second set of tyres for 34 of the race’s 44 laps.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

