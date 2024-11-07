Sauber signs Brazilian driver Bortoleto for 2025

The decision means that Sauber’s current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are without an F1 seat for 2025. Neither has scored a point all season and Sauber’s car has been largely uncompetitive

Sauber has signed 20-year-old Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto to make his debut in Formula 1 next year as Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate.

The decision means that Sauber’s current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are without an F1 seat for 2025. Neither has scored a point all season and Sauber’s car has been largely uncompetitive.

Signing Bortoleto, who leads the Formula 2 standings with two rounds to go, gives Sauber a blend of youth and experience alongside Hulkenberg, 37. German automaker Audi is taking over Sauber, which will be rebranded as the Audi works team for 2026.

