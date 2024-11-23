Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Seb Coe says new Ultimate Cship will be game changer

Seb Coe says new Ultimate C’ship will be ‘game changer’

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Budapest
AFP |

Top

Each session will last three hours and athletes will represent both themselves and their national teams, wearing national kit

Seb Coe says new Ultimate C’ship will be ‘game changer’

Sebastian Coe

Listen to this article
Seb Coe says new Ultimate C’ship will be ‘game changer’
x
00:00

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Friday the new Ultimate Championship team event officially unveiled by the sport’s governing body would be a “game changer” for track and field. 


The inaugural event will be held in Budapest on September 11-13, 2026, and will be staged every two years to fulfil World Athletics’ ambition of having a global championship every year. 


The federation said the event would provide “a spectacular conclusion to the summer athletics season, in the years where there is no World Athletics Championships.” 


Also Read: Hamilton surprised by pace as Mercedes top both practice sessions

The event boasts a “record-setting” prize pot of $10 million (9.6 million euros). World Athletics said it was “the largest ever offered in track and field” — with champions set to receive $150,000. 

Each session will last three hours and athletes will represent both themselves and their national teams, wearing national kit. 

Coe, who held a press conference in the Hungarian capital, said: “This new global event will be a game changer for our sport and for our athletes. We want to bring our fans athletics like they have never seen it before — with the best of the best athletes in our sport competing head-to-head in a passion-fuelled, high octane, festival of sport, with sound, light and innovation.” 

World Athletics said the event would be “an accelerator for innovation” in the sport. 

The announcement comes after four-time Olympic sprint champion Michael Johnson unveiled details of his four-meet Grand Slam Track series, which makes its debut next year with meetings in Kingston, Jamaica, Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. 

Johnson’s series is widely seen as a challenge to the established Diamond League circuit of meets as the sport of athletics seeks to grab more limelight from other sports outside of the Olympics and world championships.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

athletics world athletics championships sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK