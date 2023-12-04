Breaking News
SFA C’ships: Vaibhavi wins judo gold

Updated on: 04 December,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vaibhavi (2nd from right) is all smiles with her gold medal

A spirited Vaibhavi of Adarsh Vidayalay, Goregaon, won the gold medal in the girls U-12 under-30kg judo competition at the Sports For All Championships in the city recently.


Also Read: Rodrygo strikes to take Real Madrid on top


SFA is a tech-enabled grassroots competition platform where thousands of aspiring sportspersons are competing across sports like shooting, chess (both at Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul, Andheri), football (St Pius College Ground, Goregaon and Railway Police Ground, Ghatkopar), basketball, volleyball and judo (at Mumbai University, Kalina) and squash (at National Sports Club of India, Worli). 


Alshifa Shaikh from Kherwadi won the silver medal in the judo competition while Zoya Shah and Mahek Sheik clinched the bronze medals.

