Alshifa Shaikh from Kherwadi won the silver medal in the judo competition while Zoya Shah and Mahek Sheik clinched the bronze medals.

Vaibhavi (2nd from right) is all smiles with her gold medal

Listen to this article SFA C’ships: Vaibhavi wins judo gold x 00:00

A spirited Vaibhavi of Adarsh Vidayalay, Goregaon, won the gold medal in the girls U-12 under-30kg judo competition at the Sports For All Championships in the city recently.

Also Read: Rodrygo strikes to take Real Madrid on top

ADVERTISEMENT

SFA is a tech-enabled grassroots competition platform where thousands of aspiring sportspersons are competing across sports like shooting, chess (both at Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul, Andheri), football (St Pius College Ground, Goregaon and Railway Police Ground, Ghatkopar), basketball, volleyball and judo (at Mumbai University, Kalina) and squash (at National Sports Club of India, Worli).

Alshifa Shaikh from Kherwadi won the silver medal in the judo competition while Zoya Shah and Mahek Sheik clinched the bronze medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever