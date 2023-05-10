Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens exchange wedding vows for second time in two weeks

US gymnast Biles and NFL star hubby Jonathan renew vows a second time at destination wedding in Mexico

Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens

American gymnast Simone Biles, 26, married National Football League star husband Jonathan Owens for the second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last Saturday.

According to People magazine, the wedding had a guest list of 140 and the bride wore four different dresses—including a customised Galia Lahav (fashion designer) gown for the ceremony.

Owens Instagrammed the above picture and wrote: “The perfect evening. The wedding was amazing and most importantly, my wife looked STUNNING. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll never forget.”

The reception featured champagne, gold and white decor, as well as stunning florals, which Biles revealed came at a steep price. The couple’s wedding included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows.

Last month, Biles and Owens, 27, legally married at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding.

For their first special day, Biles wore a tiered white gown by Selfie Leslie, an online shop, while Owens opted for a tan suit.