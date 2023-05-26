Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy storm into Malaysia Masters quarters

While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan 21-16, 21-11 in women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament with contrasting wins over their respective rivals here on Thursday.

While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan 21-16, 21-11 in women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest.

Later in the day, Srikanth prevailed over India Open champion and eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Sindhu will face China’s Yi Man Zhang in the quarter-finals. World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a game deficit to beat World No. 11 and reigning All England champion Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.

Prannoy will next meet Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto, who has claimed victories in 2022 Japan Open and Spain Masters this year. Srikanth notched up a 21-19, 21-19 win over Vitidsarn to also make it to the quarters.

