So close, yet so far for cueist Sitwala

Updated on: 30 June,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai-based Dhruv tells mid-day.com how he missed the gold medal from touching distance at the Pacific International Billiards Championship in Melbourne recently

Dhruv Sitwala. Pic/Getty Images

Mumbai-based cueist Dhruv Sitwala, who won silver at the Pacific International Billiards Championship in Melbourne recently, felt that he needed to play more clinically and not give away breaks to win gold.


Sitwala faced Singaporean cueist Peter Gilchrist in the final. He felt the match was very even, but it slipped from his grip when he missed a shot and Gilchrist cashed in to finish with a double century break, winning 1500-1441.


“I knew I would get my chances and I could capitalise. I did that too for the major part, except for the last break of 95. I needed 60 more when I missed, he [Gilchrist] completed with a 200 unfinished break. Overall, it was an equal chance. It wasn’t like Peter ran away with the match,” Sitwala told mid-day.com.


And when it came to doing things better, the two-time world champion was quick to say that he should’ve added 200 breaks to maintain the lead. “I made six centuries and a double century, which was good overall. But I could have played better because my 100s should’ve been converted into 200s. That’s what I lacked. I should have raised the game when I got to the 100, just getting one break of 200 is not enough when you’re playing a five-time world champion like Peter,” Sitwala said.

However, Sitwala led Gilchrist for the majority of the match and looked in good shape.  The 50-year-old said he was very confident going into the match after a strong showing in the semi-final where he beat UK’s Rob Hall 1200-936:  “I was very confident, especially after my victory in the semi-finals over Hall. I didn’t feel nervous at all. I was really playing good.”

