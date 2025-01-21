Breaking News
Sonego ends teen Tien’s fairytale run

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Against the World No. 55, Tien wilted on a hot and humid day in Melbourne, succumbing 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 with a right thigh problem not helping. 

Sonego ends teen Tien's fairytale run
Teenage qualifier Learner Tien’s Australian Open fairytale ended on Monday as Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego blasted into his first Grand Slam quarter-final on his 26th attempt.


Also Read: Australian Open: Navarro, Svitolina enter quarters


The seasoned 29-year-old proved a bridge too far for the 19-year-old American, who stunned fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in round two.


It brought the curtain down on a breakthrough debut tournament for Tien, who was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989.

australian open italy sports news tennis news

