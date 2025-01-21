Sonego ends teen Tien’s fairytale run

Against the World No. 55, Tien wilted on a hot and humid day in Melbourne, succumbing 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 with a right thigh problem not helping.

Teenage qualifier Learner Tien’s Australian Open fairytale ended on Monday as Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego blasted into his first Grand Slam quarter-final on his 26th attempt.

The seasoned 29-year-old proved a bridge too far for the 19-year-old American, who stunned fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in round two.

It brought the curtain down on a breakthrough debut tournament for Tien, who was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989.

