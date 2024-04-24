Sreeja displaces Manika as India’s leading TT player

Sreeja climbed a spot while Manika, who had been India’s No. 1 TT player for a while now, slipped two places to 39 in the latest update

CWG mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula on Tuesday became the top-ranked Indian woman table tennis player after rising to career-high rank of 38 in latest ITTF Chart, replacing Manika Batra.

Sreeja climbed a spot while Manika, who had been India’s No. 1 TT player for a while now, slipped two places to 39 in the latest update.

Yashaswini Ghorpade and Archana Kamath held on to their 99th and 100th spot in the rankings. Sharath continues to be the top-ranked male player, occupying the 37 spot in the rankings, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar have interchanged places to be 60th and 61st respectively.

