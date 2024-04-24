Breaking News
Sreeja displaces Manika as India’s leading TT player

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Sreeja climbed a spot while Manika, who had been India’s No. 1 TT player for a while now, slipped two places to 39 in the latest update

Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra

CWG mixed doubles champion Sreeja Akula on Tuesday became the top-ranked Indian woman table tennis player after rising to career-high rank of 38 in latest ITTF Chart, replacing Manika Batra.


Sreeja climbed a spot while Manika, who had been India’s No. 1 TT player for a while now, slipped two places to 39 in the latest update.


Yashaswini Ghorpade and Archana Kamath held on to their 99th and 100th spot in the rankings. Sharath continues to be the top-ranked male player, occupying the 37 spot in the rankings, while G Sathiyan and Manav Thakar have interchanged places to be 60th and 61st respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

