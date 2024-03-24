Breaking News
Sports News > Other Sports News
Srikanth enters first semi-final after 16 months

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10, 21-14 win over Lee on Friday night

Kidambi Srikanth

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee.


Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10, 21-14 win over Lee on Friday night. He last played a semi-final at Hylo Open in November 2022. It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21, 17-21, 15-21 loss to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in another quarter-final. Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21, 19-21.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

kidambi srikanth badminton
