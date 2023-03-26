Successor tipped for feature event

To be ridden by Trevor Patel, the Leitir Mor - Sweeping Success six-year-old mare is expected win the class I event from Count Of Savoy and Bellator
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
Successor, trained by Dallas Todywalla, has a decent chance to land the spoils in the Indian Association Of Equine Practitioners Trophy, the feature event of a nine-race card slated for Sunday evening at Mahalaxmi. To be ridden by Trevor Patel, the Leitir Mor - Sweeping Success six-year-old mare is expected win the class I event from Count Of Savoy and Bellator.
Also Read: Horse racing: Christofle, Waikiki crowned champions in Shirke family silks
First race at 4 pm.
Selections:
Trainers Trophy (Class III; 2000m)
Murwara Princess 1, Key To The Mint 2, Empower 3.
Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
El Greco 1, She's A Teaser 2, Opus Dei 3.
Race of Hope Trophy (For 3y; 1400m)
Irish Gold 1, Allysia 2, Chenvix Trench 3.
Jockeys Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Balenciaga 1, Kimiko 2, Treasure Gold 3.
Racing Officials Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Sim Sim 1, Demetrius 2, Midsummer Star 3.
Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Ultimo 1, Bubbly Boy 2, Tess 3.
Indian Association of Equine Practitioners Trophy (Class I; 1400m)
Successor 1, Count Of Savoy 2, Bellator 3.
WIRHOA Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Magileto 1, Baby Bazooka 2, Raffaello 3.
Racing Officials Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Atash 1, Lord Murphy 2, Sky Hawk 3.
Best bet: Irish Gold (3-1)
Upsets: Stunning Visual (4-13) & Daulat Mai (9-4)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pool: I - 2,3,4,5,6; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8; II - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.