Horse racing: Christofle, Waikiki crowned champions in Shirke family silks

Updated on: 20 March,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The trainer-jockey pair of MK Jadhav & NS Parmar ended the day with a double as they had earlier won the Pronto Pronto Trophy with Fortunate Son, who also carried the Shirke silks. The Shirke family thus won three races on the trot to register a hat-trick on Sunday

Horse racing: Christofle, Waikiki crowned champions in Shirke family silks

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan


Dark bay colt Christofle, trained by Pesi Shroff, bagged the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders'Juvenile Colts'Championship (Gr 3) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. The Le Havre - Enzina three-year-old colt was ridden by P Trevor. 


Sea The Sun, Shroff's other ward in the race, created a flutter when he, in the hands of jockey PS Chouhan, refused to surrender the lead to the piping hot favourite stable-mate until racing into the final furlong of the mile trip. However, P Trevor astride Christofle vigorously rode the winner to soon take charge, and got stronger as he approached the wire.



Christofle sported Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke'silks, who own him in partnership with KN Dhunjibhoy, ZK Dhunjibhoy & Vispi R Patel. Interestingly, the same silks dominated the finish of the Forbes Breeders'Juvenile Fillies' Championship 30 minutes later when the MK Jadhav-trained Waikiki was powered to a spectacular victory by jockey NS Parmar. The Leitir Mor - Mauna Kea filly raced in fifth position for most part of the mile trip before manoeuvring her way between horses to take charge, and then drew away from the wayward Transcend (K Nazil up) who ran all over the place, but still managed to finish ahead of the rest.


The trainer-jockey pair of MK Jadhav & NS Parmar ended the day with a double as they had earlier won the Pronto Pronto Trophy with Fortunate Son, who also carried the Shirke silks. The Shirke family thus won three races on the trot to register a hat-trick on Sunday.

Trainer Dallas Todywalla saddled a brace on the nine-race card with It's My Time (A Sandesh up) and Intense Belief (P Trevor up). Both A Sandesh & P Trevor ended the day with a double and a treble respectively.

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

