Sushila floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee

A tribute to the late badminton star Sushila Rege-Kapadia, who passed away recently

Sushila Rege-Kapadia

It's a painful thought that I will never see the person I am writing about, the one I admired and loved. My mind goes back to the mid-50s when I first saw Sushila – then Rege – for the first time at the Cricket Club of India.

I had just started playing badminton and was getting to know the badminton world. I was participating in the Junior (then U-16) girls' singles. I won my first-round match and was heading to the changing room. On my way, next to the spectators' gallery, a very beautiful, tall, attractive lady with bright red lipstick was standing, ready to enter the court. As I passed her, she said, "Congratulations, well played." I was in such awe that I think I forgot to say "thanks." I even forgot to leave and watched her walking towards the court so gracefully. I sat and watched her playing. Her way of serving high fascinated me. When I entered the game, Sushila was already an established, well-known player with numerous great achievements in badminton.

In the later years, I experienced her fascinating high service while playing against her, executed so gracefully. It used to be so high that, especially on CCI courts with high ceilings and dark-coloured walls, the shuttle would disappear for a few seconds above the lights hanging from above. When we slowly got to know each other well, I used to tell her, "Sushila, when you serve high in singles, your opponent can go out, wipe the sweat, come back, and wait for the shuttle to appear, guessing the spot from where it would come down." With her pleasant smile, she used to say, “What is there? You can also serve like this. No, certainly not, and definitely not with that grace.

It was a pleasure to watch her game. As one of her fans wrote somewhere very aptly, "while playing, on the court, Sushila floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee." How true. Her grace on the court was unparalleled.

I remember one mixed doubles at CCI which I played against Sushila. Her partner was Erland Kops, who was then No. 1 in Denmark. I was partnering KD Seth. We were one game down. In the second game, as we were leading, Erland Kops's mood started changing. Sushila, very well-mannered on the court, could be seen feeling very awkward due to her partner's behaviour. People had often experienced that whenever Kops lost a point, he used to get furious. In one of his men's singles matches against Nandu Natekar, people had also witnessed him getting angry after losing a point and breaking his racquet. It was amusing to watch him get so furious, and Natekar, on the other side, maintained his cool nature, whether he had won or lost a point.

Anyway, during our mixed doubles at CCI, we won the second game. In the third, Sushila changed her position and started playing only near the net. She would not even go up to the middle court and let Kops play the rally. It was not good to see her, a player of high calibre, just serving and standing almost on the sideline, like a beginner. They won the match, but at least I did not enjoy playing that game. Not because we lost, but watching Sushila play the way she decided to play.

I remember after they won the mixed doubles title, while walking to get the winner's cup, Kops tried to hold Sushila's hand and walk together (very often, in tournaments played in European countries, partners walk hand in hand to receive their trophies). Sushila quickly walked ahead, not letting Kops hold her hand. People noticed it and were amused to see it. In the later years, when I spoke with Sushila about our match at CCI and asked her why she played only near the net in the third game, she laughed and said, "We all knew that Kops couldn't keep his anger under control. In case I had made a mistake, I did not want to give him any chance to get angry and say something unpleasant to me, because then I would have walked out of the court.“

Once while travelling by a night train for the Gorakhpur nationals, I got sick with food poisoning and was in a pretty bad condition. There were four ladies in the compartment, including Sushila. Almost throughout the journey, Sushila was the one who was caring for me. She was so kind-hearted. I get emotional whenever I think of that episode. I started admiring her more after our badminton careers were over, and I got to know the 'Person' Sushila in our private life.

After getting married, I left India. Whenever in India, we used to meet in private or during the badminton players' get-togethers. Very often, she used to travel from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar. On her way, twice she visited me in Pune, where, whenever in India, I have my base. She used to show curiosity and interest in my family and my several other activities, always very appreciative, encouraging, and showing admiration.

She was so happy to have people around. As a very generous person, she used to invite young and old badminton players for a luncheon get-together. Whenever any badminton player from our time who is settled abroad came for a visit in Mumbai, Sushila used to organise a get-together, inviting 10-15 badminton colleagues. The speciality of such get-togethers was her question to the visiting badminton players, which used to be, "Whom all would you like to meet?" And the invitees used to be as per the player's wish and, of course, some more. One rarely experiences this kind of hospitality. But that was her kind nature, and she used to be very happy in everybody's company.

I am so glad to have crossed roads in my life with Sushila, a very affectionate, extremely generous, and down-to-earth person - in spite of her being a great player who loved having friends around. She was not only an extremely beautiful and charming lady but had dignity and style – even at her high age.

I used to be occasionally in contact with her, calling her from Germany, where I am based. Every time I had to promise to meet her when I come to Mumbai. About four-five weeks ago, I spoke to her and promised to see her soon when I reach Mumbai. I was very much looking forward to seeing her. It was not to be.

Sushila, a good soul, would always remain in our memory and would definitely be well looked after wherever she is.

Nirupama Pradhan-Sonalkar is a former National badminton player. Apart from participating in tournaments in India, she took part in the Asian Games in 1966 and the World Masters Games in Canada, Denmark, and Australia, winning 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in these events.