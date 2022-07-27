Sydney McLaughlin’s dad lured her into athletics with a chocolate bar

“I was six years old, and my dad said that if I won the race, I’d get a chocolate bar with almonds,” McLaughlin, 22, revealed in one of her previous interviews. "So, I won and I got the bar, and ever since I kept running so I could get chocolate bars"

Sydney McLaughlin

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin stole the show at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene recently with two gold medals. She first won the 400m hurdles gold in a world record time of 50.68secs and then anchored USA’s 4x400m meter relay team to the gold, also her country’s record 33rd medal of the meet.

However, not many know that McLaughlin began running at the age of six after her dad, Willie, who was a 400m semi-finalist at the 1984 Olympic trials, lured her with a chocolate bar. “I was six years old, and my dad said that if I won the race, I’d get a chocolate bar with almonds,” McLaughlin, 22, revealed in one of her previous interviews.

Also Read: Sydney McLaughlin helps US win women’s 4x400m gold

“So, I won and I got the bar, and ever since I kept running so I could get chocolate bars,” added McLaughlin, who also loved eating cheeseburgers when she was a teenager.