Taylor Fritz beats felix Auger-Aliassime to reach final

The match went with serve until the final set when Fritz broke twice in the final three games, either side of holding to love, sealing his spot in the next round on the first of two match points as fellow tournament debutant Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide

Taylor Fritz celebrates a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 at the year-end tournament. The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Prior to the sixth game of the final set, the only other break points had come in the second game of the second set when Fritz had to stave off three of them against his Canadian opponent.

Casper Ruud had already booked his place in the semi-finals but he lost 7-5, 7-5 to the already eliminated Rafael Nadal to leave the Norwegian 0-8 against top-three players. The top-seeded Nadal had lost his first two matches in the tournament and avoided equalling his career-worst streak of five straight defeats.

“Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. I accept that the season didn’t end the way that I wanted, at least I finished with a positive victory,” Nadal said. In 2022, Nadal has won the Australian Open and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam titles to a record 22, one more than Djokovic.

