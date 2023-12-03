Tennis star Nalbandian admits secretly filming ex post split

He was in a relationship with Torrado from September 2022 to June 2023. In 2006, he was ranked World No. 3 and won 11 singles tournaments

David Nalbandian and Araceli Torrado

Former Argentine tennis star David Nalbandian, 41, has been accused of secretly filming his ex-girlfriend Araceli Torrado, 29.

He was in a relationship with Torrado from September 2022 to June 2023. In 2006, he was ranked World No. 3 and won 11 singles tournaments.

According to a report in BILD, Nalbandian installed a camera in the apartment they lived in Palermo, Italy, after their split to monitor her. “The horror was indescribable. He not only watched me, but could also see me naked,” she said in the indictment, the report claimed.

She had reported the incident to the police, but lack of evidence saw charges being dropped. However, Torrado and her lawyers showed audio recordings and messages which led to Nalbandian admitting to filming her. He is likely to be sued by his ex-partner if found guilty.