Sports News > Other Sports News
There’s a lot you need to endure, says China’s first F1 driver Zhou

Updated on: 17 April,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

The motorsport event will return to the country for the first time in five years this weekend post-pandemic, with hype building around Zhou. Zhou, 24, who made history in 2021 when he signed with Alfa Romeo as China’s first-ever F1 driver, described his road to motorsport’s highest level as arduous

Zhou Guanyu

The path to becoming China’s first F1 driver was a lonely one that required endurance and tough self-discipline, Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu said on Tuesday, ahead of his first Grand Prix race in his hometown Shanghai. 


The motorsport event will return to the country for the first time in five years this weekend post-pandemic, with hype building around Zhou. Zhou, 24, who made history in 2021 when he signed with Alfa Romeo as China’s first-ever F1 driver, described his road to motorsport’s highest level as arduous. 


“As a Chinese driver, I don’t have anyone to guide me, I don’t have a carmaker, I don’t have any engine manufacturer. There is a lot that you have to endure, you have to discipline yourself,” Zhou told reporters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

