Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > This will go down to the last second

‘This will go down to the last second’

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Skipper Harmanpreet reveals team expected to face Germany in final, but every player is ready for added responsibility in absence of suspended Rohidas

‘This will go down to the last second’

India captain Harmanpreet Singh (extreme right) celebrates a goal with teammates during their quarter-final win over Great Britain in Colombes, France, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘This will go down to the last second’
x
00:00

Having displayed nerves of steel to be within touching distance of a second successive Olympic medal, the Indian hockey team will face familiar foe and reigning world champion Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday, hoping to better the bronze that it claimed in the Tokyo edition.


Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history. A semi-final win will ensure a silver medal for India, something they last won in the 1960 Rome edition.



Amit RohidasAmit Rohidas


Germany World No. 4

Going by world ranking and recent head-to-head record, there is hardly any difference between the current world champions and four-time Olympic gold medallists Germany from India. While Germany are World No. 4, the Indians are a rung below. Germany, who beat Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-final, are familiar opponents for India in high-stakes tournaments, the most famous being the bronze medal match in Tokyo, where India registered a thrilling 5-4 win.
 In the days leading up to the Paris Games, India had played Germany in practice matches and won five out of six contests. India’s most recent contests against Germany were in the FIH Pro League’s London leg in June this year, where they defeated them 3-0 before losing 2-3 in the return tie.

“We wanted to play Germany in the final. At least, that was what we had discussed amongst ourselves during team meetings ahead of the Olympic Games. They are challenging opponents and when we play against them, the match usually goes down till the last second,” said 
Harmanpreet.

The red card incident

It won’t be easy for the Indians however, as their key defender and first rusher in penalty corner defence, Amit Rohidas, has been suspended from the semi-final after receiving a contentious red card for hitting Great Britain forward Will Calnan on his face. 

“These things are not in our control. While it is a setback to not have Amit on the pitch for the semis, we are focused on the task at hand. On Sunday, what stood out in our performance was the team’s ability to take on the added responsibility of a key position that Amit played. Every player stepped up and even until the last minute, we were fighting back,” said Harmanpreet, who is India’s leading scorer at the Games with seven goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Harmanpreet Singh hockey sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK