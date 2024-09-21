Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tiafoe beats Medvedev puts Team World ahead

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Berlin
AP , PTI |

The final match is doubles with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo

USA's Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe during their 2024 Laver Cup men's singles tennis match in Berlin, Germany. Pic/AFP

Frances Tiafoe put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.


Also Read: Ducati rider Bagnaia claims pole in Italy



The American, who reached the semi-finals at the US Open, won 3-6, 6-4,  10-5 in the third set, which is a match tiebreaker. Tiafoe’s victory gave his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s match against American Ben Shelton. Afterwards, Germany’s Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States. 


The final match is doubles with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

