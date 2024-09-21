The final match is doubles with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo

USA's Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe during their 2024 Laver Cup men's singles tennis match in Berlin, Germany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tiafoe beats Medvedev; puts Team World ahead x 00:00

Frances Tiafoe put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

The American, who reached the semi-finals at the US Open, won 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the third set, which is a match tiebreaker. Tiafoe’s victory gave his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s match against American Ben Shelton. Afterwards, Germany’s Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.

