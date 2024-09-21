Breaking News
Ducati rider Bagnaia claims pole in Italy

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Misano Adriatico (Italy)
AFP |

Top

The Ducati rider bettered his own record set during practice at his home circuit on Friday by 0.255sec to ensure his third pole of the season

First place Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after the sprint race of the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico. Pic/AFP

Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Saturday, giving himself a chance to further chop Jorge Martin’s slim lead in the riders’ championship.


Also Read: Giant lizard on track halts practice



Reigning world champion Bagnaia posted a stunning best lap time of one minute, 30.031 seconds in Misano Adriatico, 0.214sec ahead of Martin who has a seven-point advantage on his Italian rival in the championship. 


The Ducati rider bettered his own record set during practice at his home circuit on Friday by 0.255sec to ensure his third pole of the season.

