Triple-jumper Aishwarya Babu banned for four years; has 21 days to appeal

The athlete, who had tested positive for Ostarine—a drug that falls in the category of selective androgen receptor modulator (SRAM)—was tested during the National Inter-State Championships on June 13 and 14, last year in Chennai

Karnataka’s Aishwarya Babu after she broke the triple jump national record last year. Pic/IANS

India’s top triple-jumper Aishwarya Babu has been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel for four years for using a prohibited anabolic steroid.

The 25-year-old athlete was dropped from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, along with sprinter S Dhanalakshmi after testing positive for the steroid, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. Aishwarya has time till March 6 to file an appeal against the ban after receiving the ban notice from NADA’s Appeal Panel on February 13.

Also Read: Dipa Karmakar: I unknowingly ingested banned substance

The athlete, who had tested positive for Ostarine—a drug that falls in the category of selective androgen receptor modulator (SRAM)—was tested during the National Inter-State Championships on June 13 and 14, last year in Chennai. Aishwarya had won the triple jump gold in the championships with a national record-breaking lunge of 14.14 metres. Having been provisionally suspended in July last year, Aishwarya has already served six months of her four-year ban. NADA said the substance Aishwarya used was an “anabolic steroid” listed under WADA’s 2022 prohibited. It added that the athlete had not taken a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for it. Aishwarya had said in her submission that she “did not take any prohibited substance in order to enhance” her performance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever