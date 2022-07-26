Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

India TT starlwart Sharath Kamal said: “If you look at the whole team and the whole composition of how the CWG is, India stands a fair chance to win those medals

TT champ Sharath: Hope we’ll win eight medals at CWG 2022

Opening their account with three bronze medals when table tennis made its Commonwealth Games debut at Manchester in 2002, India created a big bang by emerging as the overall champions in the 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia.

India TT starlwart Sharath Kamal said: “If you look at the whole team and the whole composition of how the CWG is, India stands a fair chance to win those medals.

Last time, we won eight medals in the Commonwealth Games. I am not so sure if we will be able to get that kind of performance because last time, it was fantastic. But I hope we will be able to equal that record.”

