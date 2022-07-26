TT champ Sharath: Hope we’ll win eight medals at CWG 2022

India TT starlwart Sharath Kamal said: “If you look at the whole team and the whole composition of how the CWG is, India stands a fair chance to win those medals

Representative Image

Opening their account with three bronze medals when table tennis made its Commonwealth Games debut at Manchester in 2002, India created a big bang by emerging as the overall champions in the 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia.

India TT starlwart Sharath Kamal said: “If you look at the whole team and the whole composition of how the CWG is, India stands a fair chance to win those medals.

Also Read: Dropping shooting from CWG 2022 is a move to deny India medals: Vijay Kumar

Last time, we won eight medals in the Commonwealth Games. I am not so sure if we will be able to get that kind of performance because last time, it was fantastic. But I hope we will be able to equal that record.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever