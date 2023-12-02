UFC star McGregor welcomes ‘another chunky healthy boy’

On Thursday, he Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero.” The couple now have three sons and a daughter—Conor Jr, six, daughter Croia, four, son Rian

Conor McGregor with son

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has called partner Dee Devlin “hero” after the birth of their fourth child. McGregor shared the news of having a son on social media.

