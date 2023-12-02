Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > UFC star McGregor welcomes another chunky healthy boy

UFC star McGregor welcomes ‘another chunky healthy boy’

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, he Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero.” The couple now have three sons and a daughter—Conor Jr, six, daughter Croia, four, son Rian

UFC star McGregor welcomes ‘another chunky healthy boy’

Conor McGregor with son

Listen to this article
UFC star McGregor welcomes ‘another chunky healthy boy’
x
00:00

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has called partner Dee Devlin “hero” after the birth of their fourth child. McGregor shared the news of having a son on social media. 


Also Read: Everton appeal against 10-point EPL penalty


On Thursday, he Instagrammed this picture (left) and wrote: “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero.” The couple now have three sons and a daughter—Conor Jr, six, daughter Croia, four, son Rian. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK