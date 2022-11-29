×
Urvashi Singh wins two WBC titles in Colombo

Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Urvashi (10-3, 6 KOs) was victorious by a unanimous decision over Thanchanok (12-5, 6 KO) on Sunday night

Urvashi Singh after winning the WBC titles in Colombo yesterday


Indian boxer Urvashi Singh beat Thailand’s national champion Thanchanok Phanan in a 10-round contest to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) International Super Bantamweight title as well as the WBC Asia Silver crown in Colombo.


Urvashi (10-3, 6 KOs) was victorious by a unanimous decision over Thanchanok (12-5, 6 KO) on Sunday night. After a tactical few opening rounds, Urvashi started to take control of the bout by the fourth round with her relentless jabbing and combinations to the opponent’s body. Thanchanok, tried her best to return fire but Urvashi was far superior on technical ability, speed and power in her punches.



