Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2025 Alexander Zverev opens up on loss against Felix Auger Aliassime

US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev opens up on loss against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

German World No. 3 Alexander suffers 3rd-Rd exit vs Canadian No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime; says he has been struggling with his game all tournament

US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev opens up on loss against Felix Auger-Aliassime

A disappointed Alexander Zverev after his third-round loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev crashed out in the US Open third round on Saturday after losing to Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. 

Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, claimed the first set and had a set point in the second but came unstuck as Auger-Aliassime won 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 6-4 in a game that lasted three hours and 48 minutes. 

Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, claimed the first set and had a set point in the second but came unstuck as Auger-Aliassime won 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, 6-4 in a game that lasted three hours and 48 minutes.



A seven-year first


It is the first time Zverev has failed to reach the second week in New York since 2018. He suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in six years at Wimbledon last month after losing in Round One. 

The German admitted he has been far from his best in this tournament and was struggling with all facets of his game. “I just have absolutely no feeling in any shots at the moment. The balls are very different here, but it’s not really an excuse. There is not really a single shot that I felt great off from any side: forehand, backhand. My backhand was completely off this whole tournament,” said a disappointed Zverev. 

Auger-Aliassime advances to a fourth-round meeting with Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev on Monday.

Sinner triumphant

Earlier, Jannik Sinner beat  Canadian World No. 27 Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. It was the first time the Italian World No. 1 dropped a set at Flushing Meadows since his quarter-final match against Daniil Medvedev last year.

In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek showed great resolve to dig herself out of trouble against Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya. The Polish World No. 2 slid 1-5 behind in the opening set but saved four set points and won a tie-break before eventually seeing off Kalinskaya 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. 

Meanwhile, US’s  Coco Gauff swept past Polish 28th seed Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1 in her most polished display of the tournament so far as she aims to win her second title here.

