Breaking News
Sharing flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian ground: India
Palghar: Woman, lover on the run after murder of her live-in partner
Punjab CM Mann hospitalised after complaints of exhaustion and low heart rate
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Illegal muscle-enhancing injections seized from gym in Mira Road, one held
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2025 Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to seal final berth

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to seal final berth

Updated on: 06 September,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

World No. 1 Aryna rallies from a set down to defeat World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in semis; Belarusian reveals she was desperate for another chance to clinch a Grand Slam title after learning harsh lessons from defeats at Australian Open and French Open finals this year

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to seal final berth

Aryna Sabalenka roars in delight after defeating Jessica Pegula at the US Open semi-final in New York on Thursday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to seal final berth
x
00:00

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she is determined to prove that she has learned the ‘tough lessons’ of a challenging season after battling past American World No. 4 Jessica Pegula to reach the US Open final on Thursday. The Belarusian moved a step closer to retaining her US Open crown after recovering from a set down to defeat Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an absorbing two-hour five-minute duel on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Aryna roars with delight

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she is determined to prove that she has learned the ‘tough lessons’ of a challenging season after battling past American World No. 4 Jessica Pegula to reach the US Open final on Thursday. The Belarusian moved a step closer to retaining her US Open crown after recovering from a set down to defeat Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an absorbing two-hour five-minute duel on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Aryna roars with delight



Sabalenka unleashed a guttural roar of delight as she finally saw off Pegula, who saved two match points in the 10th game before succumbing.  Sabalenka, 27, had also held her nerve earlier in the deciding set, saving four break points to thwart Pegula’s attempts to claw her way back into the contest.


A frustrated Jessica Pegula after her loss to Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday
A frustrated Jessica Pegula after her loss to Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday

“I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in the finals,” said Sabalenka, who lost both the Australian Open and French Open finals this year to Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff respectively, before being upset in the Wimbledon semi-finals by yet another American in Amanda Anisimova. “I think I really played great tennis. I think I handled that pressure really well. I’m super proud of this win,” Sabalenka added.

Another near miss for Pegula

Meanwhile, Pegula was left reflecting on another frustrating near-miss, 12 months after losing to the Belarusian in last year’s final.  “I don’t know how I didn’t break back in the third. She came up with some ridiculous shots. I didn’t feel like I did much wrong,” said Pegula Pegula had jolted Sabalenka by taking the first set after recovering from a 2-4 deficit.

However, the defending champion broke Pegula in the second game before levelling the set at 1-1.Now it was Pegula feeling the pressure, and after being broken in the first game, Sabalenka once more pounced on the opening to go 3-1 up. Pegula though refused to fold, and had Sabalenka on the ropes in the sixth game, giving herself a glorious chance to level after going 15-40 up. However, the American was unable to convert either point though, and also squandered a further break point before Sabalenka held for 4-2.

Sabalenka survived another scare when she double-faulted to give Pegula a break point that could have leveled it at 4-4. But once again Pegula was unable to convert while Sabalenka pounced on her third match point to seal victory.

Yuki BhaMbri’s dream doubles run ends in semi-finals

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus were eliminated in the US Open semi-finals of the men’s doubles event, after the Indian made his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament. The Indo-New Zealand duo went down 7-6 (7-2) 6-7(7-5) 4-6 in a thrilling contest against the experienced sixth-seeded British pair of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Bhambri, 33, became just the fourth Indian man in the Open era to play a Grand Slam doubles semi-finals — Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna are the others. “This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semi-finals of a Slam is a big moment,” Bhambri said after the loss.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Jessica Pegula us open australian open French Open sports news tennis news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK