US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Arthur Rinderknech; seals quarter-final berth

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Arthur Rinderknech; seals quarter-final berth

Updated on: 01 September,2025 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

During the match, the Spaniard produced an effortless behind-the-back shot, which took the crowd by surprise. Speaking about his shot, he said, "Sometimes, I practice it. I'm not going to lie". He said that he doesn't miss the opportunities to pull off such eye-catching shots during practice and matches as well

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Arthur Rinderknech; seals quarter-final berth

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns to Arthur Rinderknech of France during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Arthur Rinderknech; seals quarter-final berth
In the ongoing US Open 2025, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz registered a victory by 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4 against Arthur Rinderknech.

With this, he became the youngest player in the Open era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals. Currently, he is 22 years and three months old, which makes him six months younger than Boris Becker to seal the major quarterfinal number 13.

"But I mean, I don't practice it, like, too many times. Just in practice, if the opportunity is there, I will try. In the match, it's kind of the same. If I have the opportunity, why not?," said Alcaraz.

His opponent on Tuesday will be No. 20 Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16 of the US Open 2025, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic. Lehecka advanced to his second Slam quarterfinal with a 7-6 (4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino.

Early on against Rinderknech, a Frenchman who played college tennis at Texas A&M, Alcaraz closed a love hold that made the score 2-all in spectacular fashion. Moving to his right at midcourt, Alcaraz found himself in what appeared to be a bad spot when Rinderknech wrong-footed him.

But Alcaraz wrapped his racket around his body and flicked a shot up the line.

Currently, the Spaniard is in his fourth major quarterfinal of 2025. This is the first time in his career that he has managed to go four for four in the category.

He lost to Novak Djokovic at that stage at the Australian Open in January, won the French Open in June and lost to No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final at Wimbledon in July. It will be exciting to see what awaits him at the US Open 2025.

On the other hand, Rinderknech was appearing in the fourth round of a major for the first time.

(With AP Inputs)

