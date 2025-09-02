In the highly anticipated match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Osaka managed to register a dominating victory over Coco Gauff by 6-3, 6-2. On the other hand, Swiatek handed over a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Coco Gauff of the United States during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pics/AFP

In the highly anticipated match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Osaka managed to register a dominating victory over Coco Gauff by 6-3, 6-2. On the other hand, Swiatek handed over a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

By showcasing their dominating skills in the game, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek have sealed their berths in the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open 2025.

By showcasing their dominating skills in the game, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek have sealed their berths in the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open 2025.

In the highly anticipated match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Osaka managed to register a dominating victory over Coco Gauff by 6-3, 6-2. On the other hand, Swiatek handed over a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Speaking about her match, Swiatek said that at one point she thought that Alexandrova was showcasing a fast-paced approach in the match.

"At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast. I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone," she said. Additionally, the Polish will be eyeing her second US Open title and seventh in her Grand Slam collection.

Swiatek will now lock horns against America's Amanda Anisimova. Earlier, she secured a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Anisimova in the Wimbledon 2025 final.

The number 8-seeded Anisimova reached her first US Open quarterfinal by beating No. 16 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3.

On the other hand, the victory has helped Osaka to engage in a tie against Karolina Muchova in the quarter-final. This is also her first major quarter-final since 2021.

Along with these two matches, the fans will also witness a tie between the 27-year-old Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka and the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, 26, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On the men's side, 25th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced by defeating Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in a match in Arthur Ashe Stadium that took just over two hours.

Auger-Aliassime won for just the second time in nine career matches against Rublev, the No. 15 seed, who slammed his racket after losing a point in the second set.

"As I won the first set, I felt like I was in control of the match. Good win considering our head-to-head, considering how good he is as a player," said Auger-Aliassime, who at age 25 is in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

(With AFP Inputs)