'UTT will help us in build-up to Asian Games': Veteran Sharath Kamal

Veteran India table tennis player Sharath Kamal said on Wednesday that the fourth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis beginning Thursday would help the players get quality match practice ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

The league returns after a gap of four years with the previous winner Chennai Lions taking on Puneri Paltan in the season-opener. “UTT is back after a break of four years. We had some good seasons and experiences. This year we hope to see some really good table tennis,” Sharath said here at the pre-tournament media conference on Wednesday.

Sharath said while the preparations for the Asian Games has already started, the UTT will bring about quality build-up to the continental event. “The league is a part of the whole program that goes on in every players’ run-up to, let’s say, the Asian Games and Olympics. What keeps you motivated is that I am able to compete at the highest level and I am able to keep my fitness and mental conditioning at that level, which requires a certain number of processes, which I still enjoy. I enjoy getting back to the table and preparing and playing those matches,” said Sharath, who also turned 41 on Wednesday.

