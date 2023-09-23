Verstappen fastest in 2nd Japanese GP practice

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Suzuka
AFP |

Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads teammate Sergio Perez by 151 points in the championship standings, put down a fastest lap of 1min 30.688sec to finish 0.320sec quicker than second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen laid down a marker with the fastest time in the second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, as he looks to put one hand on his third straight Formula One title. 


Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads teammate Sergio Perez by 151 points in the championship standings, put down a fastest lap of 1min 30.688sec to finish 0.320sec quicker than second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


