Verstappen fastest in 2nd Japanese GP practice

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen laid down a marker with the fastest time in the second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, as he looks to put one hand on his third straight Formula One title.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads teammate Sergio Perez by 151 points in the championship standings, put down a fastest lap of 1min 30.688sec to finish 0.320sec quicker than second-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

