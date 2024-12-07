Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Verstappen Russell feud overshadows Lewis last Mercedes race

Verstappen-Russell feud overshadows Lewis' last Mercedes race

Updated on: 07 December,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AP , PTI |

The Abu Dhabi GP is loaded with drama at the end of a 24-race F1 season.

Verstappen-Russell feud overshadows Lewis’ last Mercedes race

Lewis Hamilton (left) with his Mercedes teammate George Russell at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Verstappen-Russell feud overshadows Lewis’ last Mercedes race
Two top drivers of Formula 1 are exchanging bitter personal attacks. All-time great Lewis Hamilton is bidding an emotional farewell to Mercedes. And by the way, the constructor’s title is still on the line.


The Abu Dhabi GP is loaded with drama at the end of a 24-race F1 season. Despite Max Verstappen wrapping up his fourth driver title in Las Vegas two weeks ago, the Red Bull star is still the centre of attention for a feud with George Russell of Mercedes. 


Also Read: 'I never expected four titles': Max


Russell branded Verstappen ‘a bully’ and accused him of threatening behaviour following a dispute between the two in qualifying at the Qatar GP last week. 

Verstappen was pushed off pole position in Qatar in favour of Russell and has said Russell lied to get him a penalty. The weekend here will be a long goodbye for Hamilton as he leaves Mercedes, where he won six of his seven titles, to join Ferrari for 2025.

