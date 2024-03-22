Horner was accused of inappropriate conduct involving a woman colleague but he was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen at Albert Park, Melbourne, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract till ’28 x 00:00

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen said Thursday he intends to see out his contract with Red Bull, insisting he was happy despite weeks of off-track turbulence.

The Dutchman is signed until 2028 but suggested at the last race in Saudi Arabia he would consider leaving if Red Bull parted company with long-time mentor Helmut Marko in a power struggle threatening to envelop the team. It followed his father Jos claiming earlier this month that Red Bull faced being “torn apart” if team boss Christian Horner remained in his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horner was accused of inappropriate conduct involving a woman colleague but he was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing ahead of the season-opener in Bahrain.

Also Read: State girls in semis

A great story awaits

Asked at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne if he would honour his contract, Verstappen replied: “Of course, that is why I signed the contract in the first place. For sure, with the deal in place, that is my intention, to be here until the end. It would be a great story for me to see it out till the end because it would mean I’ve been part of one family and one team.

‘It’s like my second family’

“I always felt comfortable [in Red Bull] because for me it is like a second family, it’s good.”

The 26-year-old’s career has been overseen by Marko, 80, and Verstappen reiterated that it was important to keep in place a team that has enjoyed so much success. “I feel we all want the same, we all want to perform on the track, that’s what we want to focus on as a team,” he said.

“In general, when you have a successful team, when you have a good group of central people, it is important to keep them together and happy and in the same roles.”

His veiled threat to leave Red Bull piqued the interest of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who needs a replacement next season when Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever