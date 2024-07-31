Breaking News
Sports News > Other Sports News

Vinesh seeks Embassy’s help for brother’s visa

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Taking to X, Vinesh wrote "Requesting @FranceinIndia to please grant a visa to my brother. He has submitted his second application on yesterday after his first visa application was rejected."

Vinesh seeks Embassy’s help for brother’s visa

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh seeks Embassy’s help for brother’s visa
Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat has sought help from the Embassy of France in India and Sports Minister Manukh Mandaviya for a visa for her brother whose application was rejected earlier. 






Taking to X, Vinesh wrote “Requesting @FranceinIndia to please grant a visa to my brother. He has submitted his second application on yesterday after his first visa application was rejected.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

