Taking to X, Vinesh wrote “Requesting @FranceinIndia to please grant a visa to my brother. He has submitted his second application on yesterday after his first visa application was rejected.”

Vinesh Phogat

Listen to this article Vinesh seeks Embassy’s help for brother’s visa x 00:00

Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat has sought help from the Embassy of France in India and Sports Minister Manukh Mandaviya for a visa for her brother whose application was rejected earlier.

Requesting @FranceinIndia to please grant a visa to my brother. He has submitted his second application on yesterday after his first visa application was rejected. It has been a lifelong dream to have my family watch me play at the Olympics. Need your help @mansukhmandviya sir 🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) July 30, 2024

