Diamond League: Wanyonyi on fire; Tebogo tops 200m

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Lausanne
AFP |

Wanyonyi repeated the blistering form that saw him win in the French capital, going within 0.20 seconds of the 1min 40.91sec world record set by Rudisha when winning Olympic gold in London in 2012

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi competes in the men’s 800m event on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Emmanuel Wanyonyi went close to breaking David Rudisha’s vaunted 800m world record in Thursday’s Diamond League meet here in what was a mixed night for Olympic champions making their return after the Paris Games. 


Wanyonyi repeated the blistering form that saw him win in the French capital, going within 0.20 seconds of the 1min 40.91sec world record set by Rudisha when winning Olympic gold in London in 2012. 



Letsile TebogoLetsile Tebogo


Other Olympic champions who were successful included Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who blasted to an impressive 19.64sec to win the 200m. It was not all good news for newly-crowned Olympic champions, however, with Grant Holloway, Cole Hocker and German shot putter Yemisi Ogunleye all failing to back up their Paris form by topping the Swiss podium.

