Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios overcomes shoulder injury to reach quarters

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios overcomes shoulder injury to reach quarters

Updated on: 05 July,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

It will be Kyrgios’s first quarter-final at the Slams since the 2015 Australian Open after a performance in which he conjured up 35 aces and a total of 79 winners

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios overcomes shoulder injury to reach quarters

Nick Kyrgios receives medical treatment yesterday. Pic/AFP


Nick Kyrgios overcame a right shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in five sets and make the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday. 

Back on his best behaviour after his stormy and bitter third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian came through 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2. Eight years after making his first Wimbledon quarter-final, the fiery 27-year-old will take on Chile’s Cristian Garin for a place in the semi-finals. 




It will be Kyrgios’s first quarter-final at the Slams since the 2015 Australian Open after a performance in which he conjured up 35 aces and a total of 79 winners. “I have played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half,” said Kyrgios, shrugging off his shoulder problem.


Also Read: Novak Djokovic: I see a bit of myself in Jannik Sinner

“His level didn’t drop, but my five-set level is pretty good and I’ve been here before, done it before and that is what I was thinking about.”

Tsitsipas, Nick fined 

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their tempestuous clash. Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction, while the Australian was fined USD 4,000 for an audible obscenity.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK