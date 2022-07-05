Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios overcomes shoulder injury to reach quarters

It will be Kyrgios’s first quarter-final at the Slams since the 2015 Australian Open after a performance in which he conjured up 35 aces and a total of 79 winners

Nick Kyrgios receives medical treatment yesterday. Pic/AFP

Nick Kyrgios overcame a right shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in five sets and make the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

Back on his best behaviour after his stormy and bitter third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian came through 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2. Eight years after making his first Wimbledon quarter-final, the fiery 27-year-old will take on Chile’s Cristian Garin for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be Kyrgios’s first quarter-final at the Slams since the 2015 Australian Open after a performance in which he conjured up 35 aces and a total of 79 winners. “I have played a lot of tennis in the past month and a half,” said Kyrgios, shrugging off his shoulder problem.

“His level didn’t drop, but my five-set level is pretty good and I’ve been here before, done it before and that is what I was thinking about.”

Tsitsipas, Nick fined

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their tempestuous clash. Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction, while the Australian was fined USD 4,000 for an audible obscenity.

