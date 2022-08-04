With phone on silent, Simone Biles nearly misses dope test!

“My phone is always on DND when I sleep. But you can set certain contacts to go off if they call 2x in a row,” she wrote

Simone Biles

America’s star gymnast Simone Biles nearly missed a dope test recently as she kept her phone on DND (Do Not Disturb). International athletes are expected to disclose their whereabouts throughout the year to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) so that the agency can reach them at any time to conduct a random dope test, if needed.



Also Read: USA star gymnast Simone Biles kisses NFL star Jonathan Owens

Seven-time Olympic medal-winner Simone revealed through an Instagram post recently that though she keeps her phone on DND while sleeping, she uses a function in her phone that enables her never to miss out on anyone, who is trying to reach out to her continuously.

“My phone is always on DND when I sleep. But you can set certain contacts to go off if they call 2x in a row,” she wrote. Interestingly, despite this, she nearly missed a recent dope test. Thankfully, she woke up in time. “Not sure why I didn’t hear [the phone] as I’m the LIGHTEST sleeper, but I made it within the time frame haha!,” she added.