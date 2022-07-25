World Athletics Championships 2022: US women win, but men flounder

The US women, a clear underdog to the Jamaican team, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medallist Shericka Jackson for a .04-sec victory

Andre de Grasse of Team Canada and Marvin Bracy of Team United States cross the finish line of the Men's 4x100m Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Pic/AFP

The US women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at World Championships, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team. Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in triple jump

The US women, a clear underdog to the Jamaican team, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medallist Shericka Jackson for a .04-sec victory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever