Breaking News
Maharashtra: Another pothole death, as truck runs over pillion in Thane
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
62 swine flu cases found in Mumbai circle this year
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World Athletics Championships 2022 Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in triple jump

World Athletics Championships 2022: Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in triple jump

Updated on: 25 July,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Eugene (USA)
PTI |

Top

Paul, 25, produced a best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had, and failed to make it to the top eight. His series read: 16.37, 16.79 and 13.86m. Only the top eight finishers after three rounds get three more jumps

World Athletics Championships 2022: Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in triple jump

India's Eldhose Paul competes in the men's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Pic/AFP


India’s Eldhose Paul finished ninth in the men’s triple jump final while the 4x400m relay team ended 12th overall.

Paul, 25, produced a best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had, and failed to make it to the top eight. His series read: 16.37, 16.79 and 13.86m. Only the top eight finishers after three rounds get three more jumps.

Paul had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final after finishing 12th overall in the qualification round with an effort of 16.68m.


Also Read: Neeraj Chopra has a heart of a champion

Meanwhile, in the men’s 4x400m relay, India finished sixth and last in heat No.1 and 12th overall.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 3:07.29.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

athletics sports news world athletics championships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK