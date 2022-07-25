World Athletics Championships 2022: Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in triple jump

Paul, 25, produced a best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had, and failed to make it to the top eight. His series read: 16.37, 16.79 and 13.86m. Only the top eight finishers after three rounds get three more jumps

India's Eldhose Paul competes in the men's triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Pic/AFP

India’s Eldhose Paul finished ninth in the men’s triple jump final while the 4x400m relay team ended 12th overall.

Paul, 25, produced a best jump of 16.79m in the three attempts he had, and failed to make it to the top eight. His series read: 16.37, 16.79 and 13.86m. Only the top eight finishers after three rounds get three more jumps.

Paul had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final after finishing 12th overall in the qualification round with an effort of 16.68m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 4x400m relay, India finished sixth and last in heat No.1 and 12th overall.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 3:07.29.

