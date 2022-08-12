World number 1 Iga Swiatek suffers shock loss in Round of 16 tie at Montreal Open

The 26-year-old Haddad Maia beat a top-ranked player for the first time to become the first Brazilian woman to advance to the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament. Maia beat Iga 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

Iga Swiatek. Pic/ AFP

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in windy conditions to reach the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old Haddad Maia beat a top-ranked tennis player for the first time to become the first Brazilian woman to advance to the quarterfinal of a WTA 1000 tournament. A back-to-back champion on the grass in Nottingham and Birmingham, she came to Toronto at a career-high 24th in the world.

"I had a lot of tough moments in my career," Haddad Maia said. "I have already had four surgeries and I'm only 26 years old. So when I have special moments I try to enjoy."

Swiatek had nine double faults to one for Haddad Maia.

Also Read: Tennis news: No.2 Alexander Zverev racing against time to be fit for US Open

"Right now it's hard to say if it was more her game or the wind that really messed up my first set," Swiatek said. "I think she just used the conditions better than me."

"When she was playing with the wind she was playing really strong balls and sometimes I was late for them," she added.

Haddad Maia will face the winner of the late match between Belinda Bencic and Garbine Muguruza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever